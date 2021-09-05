Sharon Faye Wyrick, 71 died May 18th, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed away with family and friends by her side!
Sharon was born in Great Bend, Kansas on January 22, 1950. After high school, Sharon moved to Yakima, WA to play semi-pro fast pitch baseball. Sharon then started her career with Pacific Mountain Bell, and eventually transferred to Boise, ID with the phone company in 1996. She retired from Quest in 2005. Sharon drove school bus for a few years before fully retiring; she sure enjoyed the kids on her routes.
Sharon knew no strangers; her smile would light up the room! She will always be remembered for her quick wit, jokes, and shenanigans! Sharon loved the outdoors, fishing, gardening, 4 wheeling, camping and the full moon! We all have such special and precious memories. From singing karaoke, camping to adventures at her River property in Huntington.
I want to personally thank Teresa McKee, Mary Morgan, Kandice Rose, Brogan Santo, Christy French, and Journey Saling French (Sharon’s great niece), and Devin Sullivan (cousin from Kansas) for their help and support in caring for Sharon in her last months. I was so blessed and grateful to open my home and spend this special time with her and care for her!
Sharon believed that when you die you become a shooting star. When you see a shooting star, think of her! Shine on my friend!
We will be having a celebration of her life on Sept. 11th at Kandice’s home, 9063 W Teakwood Dr., Boise, ID 83709 from 4PM to dusk! We will be supplying hamburgers, hot dogs, and brats. Please feel free to bring a side dish to share and your own drinks. We can’t wait to share memories with all of you! Please RSVP to Bonnie_Stogdill@hotmail.com or Teresa’s email tlm-privateeye@gmail.com or leave a message on Sharon’s phone.
