Sharon Delmarre Swanson

Sharon Delmarre "Del" Swanson was born on September 6, 1937, to Catherine M. (McLean) and Edward F. Swanson in Bismarck, ND. A second son, Reuel C. Swanson was soon to follow in 1938.
Del spent his early childhood growing up on the farm in North Dakota. However, the "dust bowl" days made it necessary to sell out and move to Washington State, while his father Edward worked at Hanford. In 1949 a sister, Vangy L. Swanson, joined the family.
In 1952 the family relocated to Pullman, Washington where Del graduated from Pullman High School in 1954. After graduation, he attended Washington State University, but graduated from Kinman Business University with a degree in Business Administration and Accountancy.
In 1958 Del married Penny L. Dent and they had one son, D'Arcy B. Swanson in 1959, while living in Lewiston, Idaho. That same year, they moved to Spokane, Washington where Del worked as an accountant and real estate broker. In 1969, the family moved to Redding, Califorinia and then in 1970 to the San Francisco Bay area.
In 1973 Del and Penny divorced. Del never remarried. He remained in the Bay area until the mid-1990's when he moved back to Spokane, Washington to be closer to his elderly mother and brother. In the late '90s he lived briefly in Phoenix, Arizona and worked for his cousin, Eva's, cleaning business, while caring for his mother, Catherine. Finally in 2000, Del and his mother moved back to Yakima, Washington where his niece, Vicki, could help with her care. Catherine passed away in 2003, but Del continued as Vicki's handyman, carpenter, yard care man, and doggie doorman throughout his retirement years.
In 2015 Del's health began to fail and he suffered many cardiac related issues. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, he entered Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, but was unable to recover despite best efforts and passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Del is survived by his son, D'Arcy (Matty) Swanson, grandsons, Ryan and Jared Swanson, niece, Vicki Swanson and nephew, Dean Swanson.
The family would like to thank the staff of 3West and Dr. Yim for their wonderful care.
There will be no services per Del's wishes. His remains will be placed next to his brother at Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane, Washington.
Shaw and Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
