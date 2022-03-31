Sharon Antoinette Johnson, Pi-Tow-Yow-It Tilaaki “Warrior Woman” was called home by our Creator on 3/28/2022 at Toppenish.
She was born 3/16/89 in Toppenish, the daughter of Anthony and Colleen (Seelatsee) Johnson. She graduated from Yakama Tribal School in 2007, where she later enjoyed being the Tribal School Varsity Girls head basketball coach in 2012-13, the first coach to take the girls team to State in 2013. She coached various AAU Girls varsity teams. She studied health and physical ed at Heritage University. Sharon worked, alongside her father, in various construction crew jobs, leaving her mark on many facilities that were completed on the Yakama Reservation.
Sharon was an avid hunter where she got the nickname “Buckfinder” and fisher. She was an important part of providing meat and fish for family members. Sharon was a fancy shawl dancer who danced at many powwows and she beaded and made most of her own regalia. She was a talented bead worker and seamstress which she generously shared with friends and family.
She attended and participated in the Shaker religion where family are members of the White Swan Independent Shaker Church. Sharon was deeply impacted by her Atwy Grandpa Lee and she cherished ringing bells and singing songs.
She will always be remembered for her hard work, often behind the scenes never looking for praise or reward, and her generosity to family and friends. She was a good friend and her smile, laugh and stories will live on in our hearts. She was a wonderful aunt to her nieces and nephews.
Sharon is survived by her parents, Anthony & Colleen Johnson; her brother Adam and special nephew Leroy (Tashina’s son); her sisters Tashina (Brandon) and their children Brandon Jr., Jackson, Kaleb, and Koa-Ano; Irene and her children Nikko and Miralynn; and Charisse; her grandmother Iola Totus; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles from the family trees of Johnson, Totus, Seelatsee, and Heath. She was predeceased by her brother Anthony Johnson Jr. and grandparents Lee Totus, Alfred Johnson, Dean Seelatsee, Delores Heath; and other close family.
The funeral dressing service will be held at the Toppenish Heggie’s Colonial Funeral home on Thursday, March 31 at 3:00 PM; and immediately taken to the White Swan Independent Shaker Church. There will be open services, as we serve one God, one Creator and she participated in all; Thursday and Friday evening, supper served. Final service is Saturday 4/2 at 8:00 AM with burial following at Toppenish Creek Cemetery.
John 14:1-4 “Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also. And you know the way to where I am going.” (Jesus’ words). Join us in one heart and one mind, that Sharon is on a journey to the beautiful promised place in the Father’s house.
