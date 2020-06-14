Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Shari Suzanne Scott died on June 7, 2020, at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital (Yakima, WA) due to complications from an illness. She was born on April 24, 1974, in Anchorage, AK, moved to Bellevue, WA in 1979, and later moved with her parents to Selah, where she attended Selah High School.
Shari was a catalyst that positively impacted the lives of many. With help from her mother Sue, Shari was a pioneer and ambassador who advanced rights and helped expand community-based services for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities. After high school Shari participated in employment/day programs, then owned and maintained several candy machines in local businesses.
Shari will be remembered for her love of swimming, music, animals, RV camping, riding with her Dad in her motorcycle side car, and going to get lattes with family and caregivers. She enjoyed being part of her church family and attending music concerts, as well as celebrating holidays (especially the ones with candy)!
Shari was a loving daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend. Her loved ones were not ready to say goodbye—she will be profoundly missed!
Shari is survived by parents Bob and Sue Scott (Selah residents), brother Rob Scott and sister-in-law Meg Rafanelli, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friend Donna Lewis; they all loved her deeply. She was predeceased by her grandparents Warren and Betty Slaght, and Bob and Frances Scott.
The family is greatly appreciative of the many people who worked with Shari to provide support and services throughout her life, most recently SOLA, Ambitions, and Entrust Community Services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Englewood Christian Church or Entrust Community Services in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date when gatherings are possible. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
