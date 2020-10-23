Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Shara Wright peacefully passed away in the early hours on Tuesday October 20, 2020. She was born October 22, 1943, in Seattle, Washington. She grew up in Juanita, Washington, where her parents Wilbur and Doris Pierce settled after World War II. The family eventually settled in Kirkland, Washington, where Shara was the third of four children. Her older brothers, Tom and Tully, included her in their adventures, including snorkeling, camping, and waterskiing. Her dear younger sister, Debra, went on many adventures with her as well, including a trip to England with their mother.
Shara was a graduate of Lake Washington High School, Class of 1961. After high school she worked in a calendar factory during the summers while attending Washington State University in Pullman. After graduation in 1965, Shara taught high school history.
While completing her master’s degree at Central Washington State University she was set up on a date with Christopher Wright, a fellow teacher. Chris and Shara married July of 1975 and moved to Yakima. Shara taught at McKinley Elementary and eventually became a reading specialist for the Yakima School District.
After retiring from the Yakima School District, she and Chris traveled to the Southwest, to Alaska, to Cancun and to California to visit her favorite niece, Melissa Pepe. They also traveled to Japan and Europe. They spent beautiful summers on the Oregon coast, creating countless memories with family and friends.
Shara and Chris enjoyed time with their grandsons, Quinton and Tanner Cline. Reading books, hiking, and attending all their events were the joy of her later years. After Chris passed in 2014, Shara continued to travel with her family. She visited Italy several times, as well as Greece and Croatia, and cruised to the British Isles.
Bible Study Fellowship was a joy for Shara and for many years she was an active member of Tieton Drive Bible Chapel, where she and Chris were married. Many hours were spent with her knitting group and the Cascadians. Shara was an avid outdoorswoman and hiked and snowshoed all over the Northwest. One of her favorite outdoor adventures was a trip to Santa Cruz Island, part of the Channel Islands off the coast of California. The trip included hiking, snorkeling, and kayaking.
Shara was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Pierce, her parents Wilbur and Doris Pierce and her beloved husband, Christopher Wright. She is survived by her daughter Kristine Cline and her husband Rick, and grandsons Quinton and Tanner Cline. Also, she leaves behind her daughter Nicole Moszeter and her husband Tory and her son Nathan Wright and wife Janelle. Shara leaves behind her beloved sister, Debra Homola and husband Douglas. She is also survived by her brother Tully Pierce and his wife, her longtime friend, Sherri. Other beloved family members included nieces Melissa Pepe, Debra White, and Kelly Ahrabizad.
A Public Viewing will be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Hone (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4:30-7:00 pm. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
We would like to thank Dr. Amanda Ryder as well as the team at Memorial Hospice for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, donations to PBS, Yakima Schools Foundation or the Washington Trails Association would honor Shara’s memory.
