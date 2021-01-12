Shannon Miller

Smith Funeral Home
Our beloved Shannon gained her wings and went to be with our Lord on January 5th, 2021.
Angela Trevino and Donald Miller Jr. welcomed blue-eyed beauty, Shannon Michelle, on October 5th, 1989 in Yakima, Washington. Shannon grew up in Toppenish. As a young girl she danced in ballet and while attending Toppenish High School she offered her talents, beautifully singing from her heart in the school choir, ultimately graduating with honors-class of 2008. She loved camping with her family. After high school she attended Heritage University, however her proudest accomplishments, if you’d ask her, was becoming a mother to her three amazing children, Desmond (deceased), Jerdarius (8) and Faith (4) Hickson. Ever the artist, Shannon loved expressing herself through painting. Her God-given talents and growth as an artist are inspirational, she was able to create pieces of art that emulated her vibrant spirit.
Shannon loved her kids with all that she was. Every day I would hear her say “They are my everything.” Every day she loved her kids as if it were last.
Shannon will be sadly missed, and we will forever be impacted by her loss.
She leaves behind her precious children, Jerdarius D. Hickson, and Faith A. Hickson, mom Angela Trevino, Toppenish, WA, dad Donald E Miller Jr., Richland, WA, and brothers Ryan Miller, and Donald Miller III.
She loved her nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and countless friends from high school; all of these she loved deeply and touched.
Please join us for her service. Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 13th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary to begin at 12:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Shannon’s online memorial may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In