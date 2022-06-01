Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory
Shannon Elaine (Phillips) McConkey, 69, of Ellensburg and Wapato, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Kittitas Valley Hospital in Ellensburg.
She was the matriarch of her family and leaves a huge hole in their hearts as well as in the hearts of friends who were always entertained by her humor, warmed by her company and love for all.
Shannon (“Fanny Annie Rebecca Todd” to some) was born on December 21, 1952 in Kennewick, Washington to Rodney and Lorene (Mac Neil) Phillips. As the eldest of five siblings, Shannon was always seen as the leader of the pack from childhood onto adulthood. Her early years were nothing short of adventurous and eventful. From family camping trips and neighborhood parades to making clothing and fun costumes with her sisters and losing at Monopoly to her brother. Their household was filled with daily shenanigans and her heart filled with fond memories of home in Wapato, WA.
She moved to Ellensburg during her college years and fell in love with the town (despite the wind) and with Ralph (despite his childlike antics). Shannon and Ralph were and will always be two peas in a pod. They later moved back to Wapato where they married and had two children, Ryan and Caitlin. Annual camping trips, festive holiday gatherings, and cozy family movie nights created tender, lasting memories and continued traditions.
She was truly beloved by everyone who ever met her; the greatest mother anyone could ever ask for, a loving wife, dearest sister, and a best friend to all walks of life.
Shannon is survived by her ever-loving husband of 40 years, Ralph McConkey; son Ryan Patrick McConkey of Yakima and daughter Caitlin Anne McConkey, her husband Jacob Goettlicher and their son (Shannon’s beloved grandson and favorite Nugget) Ethan Barrett Goettlicher of Ellensburg. She is also survived by niece Julie Marcy of Seattle, and her dear siblings Charles Phillips of Canton, Ohio, Debbie Marcy of Burien, Colleen Phillips of Yakima, and Erin Phillips of Yakima.
Shannon is at peace, joining her parents and other loved ones who have made this journey before – what a beautiful reunion they’re having and one for us all to look forward to one day as well!
The family will be having a memorial service to celebrate and remember Shannon’s wonderful life and incredible spirit on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00 am at Reed Park on Craigs Hill in Ellensburg. By this time, some of her much-loved flowers will be in full bloom and the skies should be clear and blue – her most favorite color (as we had seen with almost all her décor choices). The family will join after the memorial at Reed Park for a private gathering.
If you wish to make a donation in honor of Shannon, please consider donating to Planned Parenthood at www.weareplannedparenthood.org.
“I am well again, I came to life in the cool winds and crystal waters of the mountains.” – John Muir
