Shannon D. Lenz, 46, of Avondale, AZ, formerly of Zillah, WA, went home to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born October 27, 1973 to Douglas Lenz and Carol Cavanaugh-Rose in Aurora, CO.
Shannon grew up loving the orchard/farm life and all that was a part of it. From racing his 3-wheeler through the orchard, driving tractors and trucks, and working side by side with his dad, uncle and grandfather.
Family meant a lot to Shannon and he loved working in his grandfather Logan’s wood shop and listening to his mom playing the piano. He was his sister’s #1 fan and fiercely protected her.
Shannon was a bit of a rebel and did things his way. This led him down some rough paths in his life but with God’s help, and family that never gave up on him, he found his way to become a loving and loved husband, father, son, brother and uncle.
He was a true Lenz with a loud and booming personality who could talk to anyone about any subject and come across as an expert.
Shannon is survived by his wife Kimberly Lenz and their children, Lillynn and Logan all of Avondale, AZ; his children Amethyst and Douglas (Keara) of Tacoma, WA; mother Carol (Mitch) Cavanaugh-Rose; sister Brandee (Jeremy) Lopez; step sister Stacy (RC) Townsend, Bozeman, MT; nieces McKenna (Hunter) Hanson, Scarlett; Ebone (George) Nagle, Georgia; step mom Nancy Lenz of Sun City West, AZ; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Shannon was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Lenz, paternal and maternal grandparents.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family.
Due to Covid 19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
