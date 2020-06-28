Shannon was born in Yakima to Ike and Tui (Morrison) Allen. He passed away May 29th, 2020 on his 81st birthday. He graduated in 1957 from Moxee High. He is survived by wife Mitzi; sisters Sharron Fitzsimmons, and Kristi (Don) Cawthron; three daughters, Tina, Teri, and Tracy; step daughter Debbie, children; three sons, Brett, James, and Chris; step son Darren, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be in Yakima at a later date.
