Shane Kristofer Ramynke passed away unexpectedly the morning of September 12th, 2021 in Myrtle Creek, Oregon. He was born on February 1st, 1971 at St Elizabeth Hospital to David Ramynke and Diane Heberlein and graduated from Selah High School in 1989. Friends from high school might remember Shane in his infamous yellow Subaru, which he believed could take him anywhere he wanted to go, no matter the terrain.
Shane shared a family with his high school sweetheart, Nicole Hunt, and together raised three beautiful children. He worked very hard to provide a nice life for his family. Shane worked for many years in the tire business, managing several shops both here in Washington as well as Northern California. For the past several years, Shane was working at Roseburg Forest Products in Oregon as a very well-respected shift lead who wore many hats, and lived with his loving partner, Jamie Tumlinson. As evidenced by his long career in management, Shane was a shining example of great work ethic, integrity, and compassion, and was a wonderful role model to his three kids.
An avid fisherman, Shane could frequently be found in his boat on the lake. He also wasted no time teaching his daughters to fish from a young age, and they cherish memories of lake days with bright pink fishing poles. Shane was also a very capable mechanic and went from tinkering with his car in high school to saving his children untold amounts of money in auto repairs. Additionally, he was a huge sports fan, and enjoyed watching his beloved Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks play football as well as attending Mariners games with his son.
One of the loveliest things about Shane was his generosity. He was always happy to help anyone that needed it, even if it meant giving the shirt from his back.
Shane is survived by his three children, Emma, Averi, and Spencer, his mother Diane Heberlein, his mother Cheryl Feist, his father Al Heberlein, two brothers, David Ramynke and Mark Ramynke, mother of his children Nicole Hunt, and partner Jamie Tumlinson. He is preceded in death by his father David Ramynke, sister Julie Heberlein, and grandparents Joann and Garold Ulrich and Maxine and Bud Ramynke.
Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 pm on Monday, September 20, 2021, followed by a Memorial Service on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11:00 am, both held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
