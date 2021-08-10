Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Sgt. Joe Deccio, 38, of Moxee, unexpectedly ended his watch on August 3, 2021. He was born on September 22, 1982, in Yakima, WA to Theodore and Alaina Deccio. He graduated from East Valley High School and later enlisted in the Army National Guard. He went on to attend Central Washington University until his deployment to Iraq (Operation Iraqi Freedom II) as a 19-Delta Calvary Scout with the 81st Brigade HHC 1-161 Scout Platoon. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia Southern University. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal E4. He returned home and married the love of his life, Amber, on July 15, 2006, in Yakima. They have 2 sons, Tyson and Trent, which were his absolute pride and joy.
He was hired by the Yakima Police Department in 2005. He served as SWAT Sniper Team Leader for 7 years, Field Training Officer, and was promoted to Sergeant on July 1, 2017. He was a patrol sergeant, patrol administrative sergeant, and detective sergeant.
Joe was most proud of being a husband and dad. He enjoyed family time, snow shoeing, gold panning, hiking, fishing, Tyson and Trent’s sporting events, and frequent family dinners at his parent’s house. They enjoyed trips to Italy and anywhere that had a warm and sandy beach, as well as trips to Disney theme parks.
He is survived by his wife, Amber Deccio, and their sons, Tyson and Trent, his parents, Ted and Alaina Deccio, his brother Sergeant Mike (Wapato Police Department) and his wife, Maria Deccio, and their sons, Erik and Andrew, his sister Dana Grant and her husband, Sergeant Scott, (Yakima Police Department), and their children, Baylee, Paige, Teagan, and Carson, his grandparents, Frank and Irene Schneider, and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends throughout the valley and beyond.
The family wishes to thank the Yakima Police Department, Behind the Badge Foundation, and Yakima and Kittitas County Law Enforcement Officers. They also thank the Yakima & East Valley Communities, family, and the friends that have provided so much support during this trying time.
The Memorial Service is planned for Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 11:00AM at the Yakima Valley Sundome (1301 S Fair Avenue, Yakima, WA 98901). Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Joe Deccio Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936), who is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
