Serena Jean (Rodrigues) Plant

Our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend, Serena J. Plant, returned to her Heavenly Father unexpectedly on November 6, 2021 at the young age of 42. Serena was born in Othello, WA on December 6, 1978.
Serena’s caring spirit and generous heart could be felt by anyone that was fortunate to know her or have her in their lives. She was kind, witty, and funny, and would always greet you with a smile. She had a positive attitude and her heart and home were always open to those in need. Serena also had a love of bringing laughter to people which was an expression of her emotions and her individuality.
Serena’s love for the outdoors brought out the happy free spirit that defined her. She spent much of her time with family enjoying four wheeling, camping, competition shooting, motorcycle riding, snowmobiling, hunting and fishing. She also enjoyed spending time with her daughters crafting, baking and making holidays special.
Her greatest pride was in her two daughters who brought her enormous joy in her life. She was happy to see them grow into the young women they are today.
The relationship she had with each family member was like no other. They each shared an unbreakable bond. Her husband and daughters were her best friends and loves of her life. They were inseparable and even planned their futures together. Serena shared a special bond with her mother as well. Her bond with her brothers as a wonderful little sister and always making sure she spent quality time with her siblings. Through the good times and the bad they lived, laughed and loved.
She worked in retail, was a tax preparer, worked in shops for agricultural parts and repairs, and took great pride in accomplishing becoming an independent business owner of S Parts Sales, LLC selling parts to the agricultural and automotive industry.
Serena was selfless and put others first. She was fun loving, outgoing and vivacious. She was an example to so many and a shining light to all who knew her. When you think of Serena, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. She will be missed more than any words could express but she will be forever in our hearts till we meet again.
Serena is survived by her husband of 18 years, Matthew Plant, daughters, Natasha Plant and Olivia Plant, mother, Dawn (LaRue) Rodrigues, father, David Rodrigues, her brothers, Shawn Rodrigues and wife Chris, Brent Rodrigues, sister Amy Serka Rodrigues, her loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Theron and LaVon LaRue, Valdise Swanson, and Joseph Rodrigues.
Memorial services will be held on November 27, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home, 2600 Business Lane, Yakima, WA 98901.
Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in