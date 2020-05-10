Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
It is with sad hearts that we announce the death of our father, Senon Ayon. As he departed this world and entered Heaven, he was reunited with his lovely bride Julia and children Anthony, Beatrice, and John Ayon on May 1st, 2020. Senon was 88 years old and lived every second of his life to the fullest. His gentle spirit will be missed by everyone, but we find solace in knowing God has welcomed him into His kingdom.
Born and raised in 1931 in Denver, Colorado, Senon came from a large Catholic family. He had many siblings that would make their way to Washington on the occasion to visit the Ayons living in the Northwest. In fact, it was those reunions that gave him true joy and happiness by reconnecting with loved ones. It was in Denver that Senon and Julia first fell in love. Together, they would travel the Northwest, and build a family of their own with 9 children total.
Senon had many talents. He completed barber school in the early 70’s and was well-known for giving haircuts to family and friends. He gained lifelong friends with almost anyone who knew him and earned their respect for being honest and fair. It was his handsome smile and tender heart that made him a social magnet. It seemed as if he knew everyone and everyone knew him.
One of his many qualities was that of being a car and truck enthusiast. Senon did body and fender and took pride in his work fixing cars and painting them. He loved to collect classic styles and would pose for a picture, to show off his hard work. To this day, his children and grandchildren also have a love for classics and are talented restorers and collectors.
Dad was a humble man. Strong, solid, hard-working, and devoted to his family. His style was Levi 501s, a crisp white T-shirt, and a hat to match. He was never materialistic, and taught us by his own example to give without expecting nothing in return. He was never lazy and always had a project to complete. As well as being a loyal and faithful husband, Senon raised all his children with endless love and affection.
Some of our greatest memories of him were just sitting around talking about the good old days. There was always a playful event of shadowboxing between him and the boys. It was his way of passing on a skill he shared with his 13 siblings. Even as adults, the men would gather and spar, always in good company and spirits. He also had a gentle and quiet side of him too. You could sit and watch Sanford & Son, sip coffee with pie, and carry on a conversation for hours about anything & everything. When he wasn’t at home, you might find him at the horse races with friends, or taking drives with his lovely wife to pick chiles in Wapato.
There are countless memories of our wonderful father. His blood was strong and lives on in the legacy of the family he leaves behind. Your loving heart and kind ways will never be forgotten and we look forward to the day we can meet again.
Shaw & Sons will handle the cremation of his remains and his ashes will be put to rest at a later date. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and caregivers who stood by him in his last days, when we couldn’t. He was preceded in death by his son Anthony Ayon, daughter Beatrice Ayon, wife Julia Ayon, and John Ayon.
He is survived by Nathan (Irma) Ayon, Jimmy Ayon, Isaac (Elizabeth) Ayon, Victoria (Hector) Martinez, Danny Ayon, and Delia (Richard) Michaelson.
We would also like to thank Jimmy Ayon for being our dad’s companion and never leaving his side in the last years of his life. Thank you and bless you.
Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
