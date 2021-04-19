July 10, 1936 - April 13, 2021
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend, Segundo O. Gonzalez, 84, passed away on Tuesday, April 13th, 2021. He passed away peacefully at home in Wapato, WA, surrounded by his loving family.
Segundo was born on July 10th, 1936, in Los Ramones, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to Julio and Adela Gonzalez. He was the youngest of 9 – joining 2 sisters and 6 brothers. The family was raised in Garza Gonzalez, Mexico. He came to the United States with his parents at the age of 17, joining siblings Gilbert and Fidel in Washington State.
He met the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth (Chavela) Flores, in 1954, in Wapato Washington, they were married on May 30th, 1959. They were blessed with 4 children – Norma, David, Carlos and Richard who were raised in Wapato.
Segundo worked in the agricultural field for many years until he joined his uncle Leonardo Garcia and brother Fidel Gonzalez growing produce – with the help of older brother, Gilbert Gonzalez. He instilled his hard work ethics into all of his children by working side by side with them. Always encouraging us with his words of wisdom – “hecha le ganas” – “give it all you’ve got.”
He continued farming on his own until he retired in 1999. He spent the rest of his time enjoying family barbecues, family gatherings, calling his siblings on the phone and his love and hate relationship watching his beloved Seattle Mariners!
Segundo leaves behind his beloved wife Chavela (of 61 years – 62 years on May 30th), daughter, Norma (Ernie), sons – David (Kimberly), Carlos (Yoli) and daughter-in-law Theresa Gonzalez, his grandchildren – Christina, E.J., Brittany, Elizabeth Sarah, Gabriela, Davey, Brian, Adelia, C.J., Troy and Lana; great-grandchildren – Vanessa, Gage, Maya, Cade, and Aria – and Aria’s baby sister due in June of 2021; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and family friends. Special honors to goddaughter, Sonia Gonzales (and Jessie and Rosa) – we love you.
He joins his loving family in Heaven, his parents, Julio and Adela Gonzalez, siblings Vincent, Marcos, Aurora, Luz, Eugenio, Francisca (Chica), Gilbert and Fidel; special nephew, Jose “Lelo” Valdez and his loving youngest son – Richard.
The family would like to thank his nieces and nephews – Gilbert Jr., Nina, Ponche, Esther, Nichole, LB, Steven, Elda, Blanca, Irasema, Idolina, and Michele for all your love and support. You will forever have a place in our hearts for your selfless acts of kindness.
A special THANK YOU to Segundo’s caregivers, Eva and Andrea from Home Care Services of Sunnyside. Thank you for your loving care and compassion you showed our father. We are so very thankful for all you did for him and our mom. Also, the staff from Compass Care of Yakima Memorial Hospital, and Ignacio Orozco, social worker, who helped coordinate Dad’s care, Dr. Alexander Ho and staff from Cornerstone Medical Center, and Julie Rodriguez of Long-term Care And Aging – your commitment to help our father was above and beyond and we appreciate all your support.
Viewing for Segundo will be held on Sunday, April 18th, 2021 from 4 to 5 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home, 218 West 3rd St., in Wapato. Rosary to follow at 5 pm. On Monday, April 19th, 2021 Mass of The Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato, celebrated by Father Ricardo Villarreal. Burial to follow at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.
To David Segundo (“Davey”): We thank you for helping grandma with grandpa. We will forever appreciate all you did for them. Thank you from the bottom of hearts.
Please follow Covid protocols and wear a mask. Thank you.
