Valley Hills Funeral Home
Seberiano Chacon-Alvarado was born on May 23, 1949, in Chalatenango, El Salvador. He was a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather, and a great-grandfather.
On Monday, February 8, 2021, Seberiano went to his forever home with the lord, and many other of his loved ones.
A humble man who took a chance of a lifetime to leave his home country of El Salvador and migrated to Grandview, Washington to give his 7 children a fighting chance for the best life possible, the American Dream, as some may say.
His passion in life was agricultural work as well as spending time with his family. He will forever be loved and missed.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, from 9:00 am - 11:00 am at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA with the Funeral Service to begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In