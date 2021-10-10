Sean Anders Hurley, sunrise 5 April 1978, Mt Vernon, WA, sunset 3 October 2021, Everett, WA, was the youngest son of Gerald and Shirley Negre Hurley Nall.
Siblings: Kathy McMahan, Dandridge, TN, James Milo Jones, College Place, WA, David Ray Jones, Tumwater, WA, and Jennifer Lenore Jones, Belgrade, MT. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins and grandmothers Faye Negre, Rockwell, NC and Pegg Bauer, Olympia, WA and stepfather Jack Nall, Bedford, KY and his good friend and companion, Jessica Seifert, Ellensburg, WA
Preceded in death by sister Christie Lorraine Hurley, TN, grandparents Walter and Betty Hurley of Orcas, WA, grandparents Milo and Betty Burroughs of Bremerton and Roy, WA, and grandfather Charles Edward Negre, Kelso, WA.
Sean grew up on Orcas in the San Juan Islands, WA. From birth his parents called him Sha Na Na.
His family were members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Orcas Island. The family moved to Yelm in 1979. Sean attended grade school in Yelm and 2 years at Olympia Junior Academy in Olympia, WA; in 1987 the family returned to Orcas, and shortly after at age 11 he began work at the Arnt Charolais Ranch as a ranch hand haying and caring for the cows. He got the job after older boys quit as it was too hard. Sean always wore boot cut Levi’s because he said if he didn’t the cows would laugh. When he was 16 he spent 6 months in Touchet, WA riding range on horseback shooting coyotes to protect the ranchers’ newborn cows. He was in Heaven.
He was a member of the NW Jr. Charolais Assoc. and raised his own bull.
He was a junior member of Orcas Sportsmens Club, and loved skeet shooting with his aunt Maureen and uncle Terry, and hunting.
Sean LOVED to bareback rodeo and traveled to Cody, WY, Montana and Texas.
He also rode locally in the 2001, 2002 Timberbowl, Darrington, WA and Chelan Co. and Okanogan Co. fairs in 1998 and 2001.
He moved to the Yakima area about 2005 and has 1 son, Isaac William Hurley, and daughter Delilah Jade Hurley.
Sean learned carpentry at an early age working with his father in his construction trade on Orcas. He was named after Sean Connery and middle name after an old Swedish craftsman that worked with his father. He was working in construction in Cle Elem when he came down with Covid 19.
Sean passed peacefully on Oct. 3rd while his mother was on the phone with his nurse in his room.
He had a tender heart and loved his children, family and friends.
Now safe in the arms of Jesus.
COWBOY UP! Sha Na Na. Mama loves you.
