Scotty Bradley Wade, 59, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 10, 2020 in his home. Scotty was born February 14, 1961 in Richland, Washington to Ralph A.and Joanne L (Green) Wade. He graduated from Davis High in 1979.
Scotty was an exceptional baseball player and he enjoyed all sports. His favorite pastimes were camp outs, hanging around a campfire reminiscing, and Christmas and Easter gatherings up Highway 410 in his home. Scotty retired from Whistlin’ Jack Lodge where he loved working for them. He was an amazing chef. He enjoyed meeting new acquaintances as well as old friends. After 23 years together, Scotty married his best friend and love of his life Brenda Lee Bernier in July 2019.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Lee (Bernier) Wade; siblings: Tom R. Wade, Shauna Dauenhauer (Rodney), and Tami Morgan (Bill); stepchildren: Travis Bernier (Rachel), Brandy Bernier (Nick), and Jesse Bernier (Stevie); grandchildren: Mikayla, Aidan, Travis Jr., Brantley, Kinsley, Mason and Peyton; nieces and nephews: Kyle Wade (Crystal), Chelsea Wade, Wendy, Molly, Wesley and Casey. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lori.
Should friends and family desire, contributions may be sent to Brenda Wade, 170 Cliffdell Lane, Naches, WA 98937.
A Celebration of Scotty’s Life will be at a later date as quarantines are lifted.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
