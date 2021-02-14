Scott Ruegsegger, beloved husband and dad, passed away on January 27, 2021 after a long journey with Alzheimer’s.
Scott was born in Okinawa, Japan and grew up in Yakima which he called Yakivegas sometimes. Soon after high school he enrolled in the Navy where he traveled and lived all around the world, including the Philippines where he met the love of his life Shirley.
Scott loved the simple things like family vacations, fishing to get some peace and quiet, walking his dog Gigi, going to the movies and going anywhere actually as long as he was with Shirley.
He is survived by his best friend and wife of 33 years Shirley, only daughter Stefany and dog Gigi.
We would like to thank Donna, Karl, Noel and the nurses at Virginia Mason, Cottage in the Meadow especially Scott’s nurse Tamra.
We love and miss you so much Dad, you’ve only been gone for a short time and life doesn’t feel the same.
