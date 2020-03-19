Scott Michael Hanses, 62, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow with his family at his side after a courageous nine-year battle with ALS. Scott was born on April 26, 1957 in Yakima to Chuck and Shary Hanses. He attended St. Paul Cathedral School and was a lifelong member of the parish. After graduating from Carroll High School in 1975, Scott attended YVCC for two years before heading to the University of Washington to study Business. Scott was a diehard Husky fan and a proud member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Not long after graduation, Scott moved back to Yakima. He enjoyed a long, successful career in the apple industry, which began on the sales desk at Roche Fruit and culminated with his retirement from Holtzinger Fruit Co. in 2013.
Scott married the love of his life, Kathi, and her young daughter, Kendra, in 1990, and their family soon grew to include two more girls, daughters Lee and Rachel. He was a true family man, spending countless hours cheering on his daughters at their many sporting events, and his “Dawg bark” was well-known from the sidelines. He was also an athlete himself and loved spending time on the golf course, playing slow-pitch softball with the guys, and challenging the girls at HORSE in the driveway. Scott’s personality was larger than life, with an unmatched sense of humor, deep care for others, and natural charisma. Scott was everybody’s best friend.
Scott is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathi, children Kendra and Robb Waldburger and granddaughter Scout, and daughters Lee and Rachel Hanses. He is also survived by his mother Shary Hanses, sister and brother-in-law Cheryl and Mike Smith, brother Charley Hanses, and numerous nieces and nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his father Chuck Hanses, and sisters Sue Hanses and Lynn Katz.
Scott was the inspiration behind Ales for ALS, a national fundraising campaign dedicated to finding a treatment/cure for ALS that has raised nearly $3,000,000 for ALS research since 2013. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to join our family’s fight to #endALS by donating to ALS-TDI at www.als.net/donate.
Scott’s family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to all of the family, friends, and healthcare professionals who provided guidance, care, and support over the course of his nine-year battle with ALS. So many of you truly went above and beyond, and we can’t thank you enough.
A celebration of life will be announced later this spring.
