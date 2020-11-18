Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Scott Lee Lounsbury was tragically taken from family and friends on November 12, 2020.
Scott, affectionately known as Scooter or Scotty, was born on September 29, 1965, in Yakima, Washington. He grew up in Naches and fell in love with the community, graduating from Naches Valley High School in 1985.
Scott is one of four children in his family. He has two older brothers, Rick Lounsbury and Gary Lounsbury, Jr., and a younger sister Shellie Paul. Scott instructed everyone (or at least tried) to do whatever he wanted. Being the third boy in his family he definitely held his own.
In high school, Scott found his love for music while teaching himself how to play the guitar and sing. As he was legally blind and not able to read sheets of music, he listened to the beat and taught himself. Scott loved all genres of music but especially ‘old time’ anything. He continued his love for music while playing and/or singing in any band that was ready for their star.
Shortly after high school, Scott joined the Forest Service, growing his love for being a part of a team. In 1994, he joined the Naches Fire Department, finding his niche and his second home. Going on calls, helping those in need, and being a fellow comrade were just a few of his most-loved accomplishments.
Scott loved his community and those who resided in it. The term ‘stranger’ was not in Scott’s vocabulary. He was friends with everyone; always lending a hand, ear, advice, and/or criticism if needed. From impersonating a Jake Brake on a semi-truck, an air gun removing lug nuts on a vehicle, Yogi Bear, Rocky and Bullwinkle, to Donald Duck, Scott was always able to make people laugh or smile.
Scott is survived by his parents Gary, Sr., and Patricia Lounsbury, his brothers Rick (Martha) Lounsbury and Gary, Jr., (LaVon) Lounsbury, and sister Shellie (Ken) Paul, his nephew Brennan (Lindsy) Lounsbury, and nieces Breezy (Kurt) Schelhammer, Emily (Cody) Paul and Madilyn Paul, along with great nephews Brantley and Bryer Lounsbury and Knox Schelhammer and niece, Bristol Lounsbury. Survivors also include his extended family, Don and Margaret St. Martin, chosen brothers Skip, Duane, and Damon St. Martin, and Terry Flowers along with all members of Naches Fire Department, Lucky #13. He is also survived through his many aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends. He was met at the gates of Heaven by his niece Kelsey, his grandparents Ervin and Lila Lounsbury, and George and Billie Randall, and many other beloved family members.
In an effort to include everyone while encouraging social distancing, a Celebration of Life will be held outside at the covered area at the Naches Depot on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at 2:00 PM to share memories and continue to celebrate Scott’s life. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Naches Fire Association and send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can also be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
