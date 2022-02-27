Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Scott G. McVey, age 60, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at home in Yakima, Washington. Scott’s passing is a very heartbreaking and unexpected loss for his girlfriend, family and friends. He was born to Gary and Barbara McVey in Gresham, Oregon. Scott grew up in Portland, Oregon before moving to Yakima, Washington with his mom and brother Mark. He attended Davis High School, Mount Hood Community College and Penn Valley Community College.
Scott loved listening to music, singing and playing his violin. His fur babies Chomper and Tami would look at him sideways when he would hit that screeching note. He was a lover of the outdoors. He absolutely loved fishing, camping, walks on the beach and rock hunting. Scott loved to go to estate sales; it was always an adventure going antiquing with him. He was very into working out and body building and loved modeling his “big guns and six pack” for his love and partner Annette Figueroa.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life Memorial on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Maryhill State Park, 50 U.S. 97, Goldendale, Washington at 11:30 am. Maryhill State Park requires a Discover Pass or Day Use parking permit. Please bring your favorite story to share about Scott. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
I love you Scott, always and forever, with all my heart and soul.
