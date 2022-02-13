March 27, 1943 - February 1, 2022
In the early morning of February 1st Scott E. McIlrath peacefully passed from this life, following a brief struggle with cancer. Scott was the eldest of seven children born to Harvey and Gurina McIlrath. He graduated from Bothell High School in 1961 and while attending college at the UW he met his wife Esther, thus starting a life long love and partnership that lasted nearly 58 years. In the early 1970’s Scott, while visiting the area for work, discovered the beauty of the upper Yakima valley and decided to start a new life with his family on an orchard on Naches Heights Road, near Tieton.
Scott and Esther’s family grew and together they raised five children. Through hard work McIlrath Family Farms expanded to include extensive orchard operations, cattle ranching, plant nurseries and fruit and vegetable stands. Scott was very involved in the life of his community, starting a Boy Scout troop and becoming an important member of the Tieton Presbyterian Church. Scott had a deep and profound faith that guided him throughout his life. He was an innovative orchardists and was active in the agricultural life of his community. Constantly busy with their family and various operations, Scott and Esther still made time to explore the world and went on journeys throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America, as well as dozens of cruise journeys.
Scott leaves behind his wife Esther and five children: Scott Endre, Thor Harvey, Gurina Demirbag, Brian Robert and Laura Riel; seven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and three great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Cathlin McIlrath and Laurel Christie and brothers Alan and Paul McIlrath. He was preceded in death by both parents and brothers Brian and Kent McIlrath.
