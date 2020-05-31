Colonial Funeral Home
Sarah Wahpat (78) of Wapato passed away at Astria Sunnyside on Wednesday May 27, 2020. Sarah was born in Wapato on December 4, 1941 to Howard and Julia (Gunnier) Wahpat. She was raised and educated in the lower valley and went to college at Bacone college in Oklahoma, where she earned her LPN license. She worked at the Toppenish Nursing Home and the Toppenish Hospital. Sarah enjoyed beadwork, sewing, canning, making candy bags for her church and attending stick games.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Rosalinda Borneman and Victoria Crowder, 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Luke Wahpat and Victor Gardee, 1 sister, Rose Peo, and 2 foster sisters, Jackie and Carol, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son and daughter and 1 brother.
Funeral services were held on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 10 AM at Colonial Funeral Home, burial was at Emeunot Cemetery in Wiley City. Colonial Funeral Home.
