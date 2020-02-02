Sarah "Peggy" Lenderman

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 107 at Summitview Healthcare. Peggy was born at home in Yakima, Washington on April 20, 1912 to Cornelius and Henna Cuperus. She graduated from Pasco High School and after marrying Shaw Lenderman on November 11, 1934, lived the remainder of her life in Yakima, Washington.
Peggy’s family was gravely affected by the Spanish Flu which had a lasting effect on her. Mom was a volunteer in the war effort and made lunches for the Red Cross workers.
Peggy was independent and was a woman before her time. She was not going to stay home and cook, clean and do washing. In the early years of their marriage she worked in the dental field. After Shaw retired, mom and daddy enjoyed trailering all around the country and wintering in California with their amazing group of friends. Shaw was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce and as his wife so was Peggy. They belonged to a dance club in the 50’s.
Peggy earned a Life Membership in the American Contract Bridge League and played bridge competitively. Bridge was a huge part of her life and was until about 2 years ago. Enjoying social bridge several times per week. As you may guess, she was a very social person. She was highly intelligent. She was a member of St. Michael’s Church and was part of the altar guild for many years and was also a member of Memorial’s Mary Anglin Guild, Rosalma, Woman’s Century Club. She enjoyed Antiques Club, Literary Club (she was an avid reader and enjoyed nothing more than a good book), and Homemakers Club, all under the umbrella of Woman’s Century Club.
Peggy talked a lot about living through the Depression and the effect of it on everyone’s lives. She witnessed the wars, the coming in of the automobile and airplanes. Her friends (and family too) would describe her as inspirational, joyful, humorous, loyal, and witty.
After Shaw passed away in 1997, at the age of 86 Peggy started writing poetry. She wrote several poems and eventually they were put into booklet form. All sales from the poem booklets were donated to Woman’s Century Club. Over the years Peggy has given many readings of her poems.
SOMEDAY
Someday I will leave thee.
I will not be coming back,
For into another land I go,
Where I can see you
Through the glass,
But never can you see me.
But if in your heart
You will hold me tight,
My spirit will never leave.
Always will I be there with you.
Peggy moved to Living Care Retirement community, living there for 10 years, where she was embraced by the residents and made many new friends.
Surviving Peggy is her daughter, Sarah Classen and son-in-law Rudy Classen; grandson, Sean Haney, great-granddaughters, Morgan Haney and Ashley Haney; her nieces Betty Peterson and Henrietta Coleman; nephew, Donald Bocast (Loretta); great-nephews, Mark Peterson, Gary Peterson, Kirk Moratti and Chris Moratti, JT Frank and great-niece Pam Walker. Peggy is also survived by step-granddaughter Stephanie Gaethle (William) and step-great-grandchildren Jesse Gaethle, Gunnar Gaethle and Danika Gaethle.
Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Shaw, of 63 years, her mother and father, Cornelius Cuperus and Henna Cuperus, sisters Eva Cuperus, Beatrice Cuperus, Jenny Bocast, and Ida Cheatom, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
At Peggy’s request, there will be no services.
