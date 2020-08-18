Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Sarah Pauline Smith, formerly of Moxee, passed away August 14, 2020 at Burbank, WA.
Pauline was born on March 19, 1929 in Jay, Oklahoma. She was the 10th and last child born to Tom and Carrie Asher. She was married to Roy Smith for 45 years before his passing in 1992.
Pauline was a hard worker who had worked in the fruit industry most of her life. She was a longtime employee of Pyramid Orchards. Having suffered a stroke in 2013 Pauline moved to Burbank, WA to live with her son Roy Smith, Jr. and daughter in law Brenda Smith.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Roy Smith, her parents and all her siblings. She is survived by her son Roy Smith, Jr. (Brenda), of Burbank, WA, daughter Phyllis Geiger (Jim) of Kennewick, WA, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
At Pauline’s request there will be no services. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In