Sarah M. Holmes (99) passed away at Crescent Health Care Center on August 26, 2020. She was born in Augusta, Montana on March 9, 1921.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Henry W. Holmes and a son, Dennis L. Holmes. She is survived by her son, Charles Holmes (Sue) of Fairfield, PA, daughter Nancy Durham of Yakima, step-son Thomas Holmes (Darlene), Hamilton, MT, step-son Michael Holmes (Sue), Seeley Lake, MT and her sister Lois Bertapelle of Denver, CO. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Sarah graduated from Missoula High School in 1939. She and Hank married in June of 1946 and lived the majority of their married life in the Newport, WA area. Sarah retired from the USPS as a Postal Clerk in 1983. After Hank passed away in 1987, she moved to Yakima to be near some of her grandchildren. During her retirement, she traveled throughout the Northwest to study geology and natural history. She was a quilter, a member of the Cascadians, and active in a geology group. Her quilts won many awards at the Central Washington State Fair, including Best of Show.
Sarah will be interred at Newport Cemetery in Newport, Washington.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In