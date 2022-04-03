Valley Hills Funeral Home
Sarah Jokela was born on February 18, 1955, in Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO to Mentor and Laura Mae Christensen. Six months after her sister Martha was born, the family moved back to Colorado Springs. They built a house in Woodmen Valley, nestled near the foothills of the Rockies.
Sarah attended Woodmen Elementary school, which started as a two-room schoolhouse. Her neighborhood friends were her classmates all through grade school.
Woodmen Valley was the perfect place for an adventurous, confident young girl. Hours were spent hiking, exploring, climbing trees, and riding her horse, Shotgun. The girls even rode over the range to three reservoirs, and once took a harrowing midnight ride.
Every summer, Sarah, Martha, and their mom, Laura Mae, would visit their Grandmother Carpenter’s house on Lake Minnetonka outside of Minneapolis. They spent summer mornings and afternoons swimming, sunbathing on the dock, and fishing for sun fish. Straight across from the dock about a mile away, was a small island. Later, when Sarah was older, she decided that she wanted to swim there and back. Martha and their mom followed her in the boat. Not surprisingly, she did it!!
She had studied the piano since she was seven and then began the clarinet, which she continued through high school.
Sarah had a great love for nature, the mountains and the ocean. In high school, she excelled in swimming and tennis, going to state in both sports. Sarah swam the butterfly and the relay, and played both doubles and singles in tennis.
Part way through high school, Sarah became a certified scuba diver and competed in underwater orienteering. She carried that skill set to the University of Washington, where she began her studies in oceanography. At one point, she was invited by the U of W to go on a six-week ocean voyage that tracked the San Andreas Fault. Part way through the voyage, the ship slowed down enough, so she could take a swim. People were posted to watch for sharks. Good thing, Sarah was chased back to the ship by a hammerhead shark.
After a year at the University of Washington, Sarah switched her major to mechanical engineering. In 1975 Sarah married Richard Jokela. They were blessed with two children, Jenn (born in 1977) and Justin (born in 1978).
Sarah, Jenn and Justin moved to Richland in 1988 where she worked at Hanford nuclear plant. They then moved to Yakima in 1990 where she worked at Dowty Aerospace. She enjoyed her last employment for 10 years as a traffic engineer for Yakima County.
She died peacefully at home on March 28, 2022.
Sarah will be remembered as an athletic, creative, caring woman who was passionate about her family. Sarah is survived by her friend, Louise Adams, daughter Jenn her husband Raghavan, son Justin, and sister, Martha. Also, her grandchildren Rishi, Justine, and Jeremy, and great-grandchildren, Grayson and Eleanor.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9 at 11:00 AM. The address is 1705 West Chestnut Avenue. It will be in the Centro de Fe/Restoration Church building. In lieu of flowers, because she loved animals, please consider donating to the Humane Society. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in