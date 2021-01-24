Sarah Grow

Sarah Kathryn Grow, 45, passed away January 9th, 2021 at University College Hospital in London, England, holding the hand of her husband Jiyar Gol. She inspired many with her spirited 28-month fight against leukemia. She endured much in trying to prolong her time as mother to her daughter Liana, wife to her husband Jiyar, close friend to many and diplomat serving the United States government.
Born September 3rd, 1975 in Yakima, Washington, Sarah built a solid network of close friends before graduating with them from West Valley High School in 1993. Her heart also held a special place for Nocona, Texas, where she loved summer stays at Eagle Point Ranch with her grandparents David and Honey Major, joined by a boisterous crowd of close knit cousins, aunts and uncles.
Sarah enrolled at Dartmouth College and lived in the Spanish-speaking “La Casa” house. She studied abroad in Bogotá, Colombia and Siena, Italy. After graduating in 1997 she worked in Bosnia helping refugees displaced by war. Next was her Master’s in International Relations at Columbia University, followed by the start of her professional career as a Foreign Service Officer at the U. S. Department of State. She served in India, the U.A.E., Turkey and Washington, D.C.
Sarah collected languages like some people collect stamps. She spoke Spanish, Italian, Bosnian-Croatian-Serbian, Persian, Hindi, and Turkish, all of them well, a few like a native speaker, and dabbled in others as well. She would appear as a lively guest on TV talk shows in foreign countries representing the U. S. government. In 2014 her extraordinary language skills brought her the State Department’s Linguist of the Year award.
Sarah was a connector of people. She made lifelong friends everywhere she lived, often conversing with them in their native tongue. She held and would vociferously share strong opinions on political issues and human rights, that could sure lead to some lively conversations.
Sarah is survived by her husband Jiyar Gol, their beautiful five year old daughter Liana (already speaking three languages), her parents Carol and Bob Inouye (Naches) and Tom Grow and Lynn Chase (Seattle), her brother Joel Grow, his wife Mollie and their daughters Ellie and Emma (Seattle), and many relatives and countless friends scattered around the world.
All of Sarah’s family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the caring professionals at University College Hospital who supported Sarah these past two years.
If you would like to honor Sarah’s memory, consider West Valley Dollars for Scholars (P.O. Box 8248, Yakima, WA 98908; specify “Sarah Kathryn Grow Memorial Scholarship”); or the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (https://www.fredhutch.org).
