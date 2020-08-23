Sarah Elizabeth Munroe Headley passed into the hands of our Lord on June 12th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 which metastasized to her brain. She fought a courageous battle. While enduring this horrible condition, she always maintained a great outlook on life.
Sarah was born to Charley M. Munroe and Dorothy S. Munroe at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital on Easter Sunday March 29th, 1964.
Sarah was raised and educated in Selah Washington. She attended Kindergarten through twelfth and was active in sports and drama. She made many friends in school and continued to maintain those friendships throughout her life. Sarah was active in campfire as well and loved spending a week at Camp Roganunda every summer. Like so many girls growing up in the country, she enjoyed riding horses until she learned to drive. Soon it was off to Washington State University in her red Volkswagen Bug. She earned a BA in Criminal Justice while making lasting friendships. Upon graduation she spent her first summer working in the kitchen of a Dude Ranch located in Colorado. Sarah was hired in 1988 by the Yakima County Sheriff’s office as a Deputy and also worked with the Yakima County Search and Rescue Dive Team. She served 29+ years as a Deputy, some of those years as a K-9 Deputy with her partner Holt. Sarah was a dedicated officer who loved serving the Yakima Valley.
While learning to scuba dive, she fell in love with her Scuba Instructor, Joe Headley. Joe and Sarah married in 1995. Their son Hunter was born in December of 2004. They enjoyed traveling in the warm southern waters enjoying their diving.
Sarah’s love for her family was endless, she supported Hunter in all his activities including school, 3-D Archery, La Crosse, Hunting, Fishing, Boating, and her numerous mom duties.
Sarah’s smile enchanted all that were around her. Her friends were close and life-long.
Sarah is survived by Joe Headley, her loving husband and friend of 25 years, her son Hunter, mother Dorothy Munroe, and mother-in-law MaryAnn Headley.
She is preceded in death by her father Charley Munroe, brother John Munroe, and father-in-law Joseph R. Headley.
We wish to extend our thanks and praise to the wonderful staff at Prestige Rehabilitation Center.
A memorial to honor Sarah will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the cancer care charity of your choice, in honor of the many who have battled this horrific disease.
