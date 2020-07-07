Sarah Elizabeth Abrams, age 39, passed away peacefully in Kirkland, WA surrounded by her beloved family and friends on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born on March 9, 1981 in Yakima, Washington to Milo and Barb Abrams. Sarah graduated from East Valley High School in 1999 and later attended Washington State University to study biology. She remained a die-hard Cougars fan through and through.
Sarah had many interests and passions to include music, travel, skiing, cooking & baking, and had an immense love for animals, especially those in need. She was fascinated by Europe and the Old World, and enjoyed the opportunities to visit France and Italy. She also enjoyed many adventures with family and friends in the great Pacific Northwest and loved to plan various events and activities accordingly. Sarah was incredibly kind, compassionate, and charismatic. She brought happiness and joy to many people from all walks of life.
Sarah was an insurance agent for HUB International, and licensed in health, property, and casualty policies. She later advanced to commercial accounts and was recently promoted to accounts manager in 2020. She was well recognized for her professional accomplishments and was ranked within Seattle’s Top Ten Insurance Associates of 2018.
Sarah is survived by her loving parents, the love of her life (Alex), brother (Daron), sister (Mandi), stepmother (Marla), nephew (Dennis), nieces (Halle and Kylie) and an incredible circle of family, friends, and associates. She will be dearly missed.
Due to the current environment, a celebration of her life will be held at a later, undetermined date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made in Sarah’s honor to the Humane Society. In addition, Sarah was very passionate about supporting the American Red Cross with blood and plasma donations.
