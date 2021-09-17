Sara Christine West, age 35, went to Heaven on August 23, 2021. She was born in Yakima, WA to Charles and Bonnie West on April 7, 1986. She is survived by daughter Charlotte Tucker, mother Bonnie and sister Vickie West of Toppenish, WA, brothers Eric and Matt West of Tacoma, WA, and sister Kerby Mills of Redmond, WA.
Sara attended Toppenish High School and Heritage University where she received a bachelor of arts and master’s degree in education. She planned to become a counselor before becoming ill. Sara taught third grade at Satas Elementary in Wapato for five years, and also taught a Sunday school class. Her favorite hobby was children - her daughter, her students, and friends’ children. She used arts and crafts to make easy projects that her students could make as gifts for their parents during the holidays. She was loved by all who knew her and his greatly missed.
We will be having a celebration of Sara’s life on September 18th at the Eagles F.O.E., Toppenish, WA at 1 PM.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in