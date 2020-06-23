Valley Hills Funeral Home
On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Sara Ann Peters (Toothe) passed away. Sara was born in Yakima, WA on September 5, 1991. She attended school in Lake Quinault, WA, Union Gap, WA and Wapato, WA.
Sara was beautiful, with a beautiful heart and soul and a great zest for life. Her smile and laughter were very contagious. She had a great love for family and if you were her friend you were her family.
Sara is survived by her son, Isaiah William Toothe; her mother, Melonie Ball; her dad, Billie Ball and her father, Tracy Toothe; her sisters, Heather Toothe and Jazmyne Ball; her brothers, Billie Ball, and Anthony Ball; and numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
