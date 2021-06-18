Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Santos Trevino Sr., age 77 of Grandview, WA, was received by the Lord on June 15th 2021. Santos was the youngest of five children. Born to Jose Angel and Rita Trevino on February 9th, 1944, in La Grulla, TX. Santos received his early education in La Grulla and was a proud Gator. At a young age he joined his family in the migrant work experience; they left their home in La Grulla and made their first work stops in west Texas and in Coolidge/Casa Grande, AZ, to work in the cotton fields. After Arizona they made their home in Washington State to work in various agricultural crops. The Trevino family settled in the Grandview area in 1951 but Santos continued to visit his hometown frequently. He met the love of his life, Francisca P. Morales in 1959 while working in the agriculture fields. Santos and Francisca had four children, Jose Angel, Beatrice, Libby and Santos Jr. They raised their four children in Grandview. Santos and Francisca were one of the first families to engage in the trucking business in the area; hauling local agricultural products. They owned and operated their trucking company for 45 years. He made many friends and acquaintances through his time working, many of whom he stayed in contact with to this day. Santos was a long-time member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, attending mass several times a week. He was a man of great faith, his faith helped him cope with his health challenges and gave him courage through the very end. Santos enjoyed listening and dancing to Tejano music, yearly visits to his hometown, McDonald’s breakfast, loved watching the Seahawks, Mariners and Grandview High School basketball. Most of all he enjoyed leisure drives with (his babe) Francisca. A great memory for the family was him being one of the first inductees to the Lower Valley Chicano Softball Hall of Fame. He was the biggest fan of his children, granddaughters, and great grandkids. They did him proud. Santos is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Francisca, three children, Jose Angel (Ally), Libby (Francisco) and Santos Jr. (Jessica); six grandchildren, Alicia Trevino-Pena (Choncy), Veronica Sanchez (Stephen), Madison Trevino (Destiny), Elsa Martinez, Areesa Trevino and Treysen Trevino; and four great-grandchildren, Lorenzo and Gabriella Sanchez, Felipe and Leonel Pena. Santos is preceded in death by his parents Jose Angel and Rita, his four sisters, Bertha Venecia, Arcadia Montelongo, Noemi Garcia and Armandina Solis, daughter Beatrice Aniban (Ray) and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing and Visitation will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, WA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday June 22, 2021, at 11:00 am, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1201 Missouri, Grandview, WA 98930. Interment following funeral service at Grandview Cemetery, N. Elm St. A reception will follow at the Blessed Sacrament Church McDonald Hall. Those wishing to sign Santos’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
