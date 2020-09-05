Valley Hills Funeral Home
Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Santos Jose Leos Jr. (65) passed away on August 31, 2020.
He was born on March 11, 1955 in Edinburg, Texas to Manuela (Pecina) and Santos Jose Leos Sr.
Santos graduated from Toppenish High School in 1974. After graduation he went to work as a diesel mechanic for Brader Hauling in Zillah, Washington. He also worked for many years as a long haul driver and returned to working as a diesel mechanic for his remaining years.
Santos enjoyed spending time with family and friends, listening to music and watching old movies. He was also recently working on a Harley Davidson restoration project that he had big plans for.
Above all Santos was a loving and caring family man. He will be remembered as being the best guy you could know. He was the best father, always present and willing to listen and help with anything he could. He was an amazing grandfather who adored his grandchildren and had special bonds with each one. Santos was a loving brother to all of his siblings. He was a wonderful uncle who was generous and loving to his many nephews and nieces. He met so many people in his life and was a friend to all and a stranger to none. We were blessed to love him and be loved by him. His loving and compassionate soul will be missed by all who knew him.
Santos is survived by his children Santos John (JuJu), Carl, Katie, Deanna and their mother Tamara Larson; his grandchildren, Delaenie, Olive, Rose, Elliott and Kapri; his children at heart Sean Caudle and Joe Hobson; his siblings Jose Leos, Amparo (Eddie) Yzaguirre, Humberto (Olivia) Leos, Alvaro (Angelina) Leos, Maria Leos, Esmeralda Leos, Cristela Jaime, Arnold (Irma) Leos, Aminta (Victor) Veliz, Rosalva (Jesus) Guel, Sergio (Homero) Leos, Clarissa (Carlos Isidro) Lopez and Michelle (Abner) Gallardo; his many nieces and nephews including his special niece and nephew Angela and Ward Kayutak and the late Andrea Leos Vega; his many cousins in the Texas and Mexico area and his close friends Tom Anderson, Paul Wilson and Larry Brader.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Santos Jose Leos Sr. and Manuela Leos.
Santos has been laid to rest at Zillah Cemetery for those wanting to pay their respects. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
