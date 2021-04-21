August 3, 1925 - April 15, 2021
Santos was born on August 3, 1925 in Worland, Wyoming, the son of Angel and Guadalupe Villegas. He passed April 15, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Pasco, Washington. He graduated at the age of 16 in 1942 at Worland High School. That same year his family moved to the state of Washington to farm. Three years later he met Stella. In the early 1950s they moved to Warden, Washington to continue farming and raise their seven children. In 1978 Santos stopped farming when the sugar beet plant in Moses Lake closed. He later began working for Carnation Potato Plant, from where he retired.
In 2004 Santos was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. In 2010, as his Alzheimer’s progressed, Santos and Stella came to live in Pasco with their youngest daughter, Nacha. With the help of many caregivers in those ten years, Santos and Stella lived a long and comfortable life together.
Thank you to all that came to visit Papa during these years - especially you Uncle Phil.
What was said to me of my dad from dear friends, “He is an angel in heaven, your papa was a sweet special man,” “He was an amazing person, helped others whenever and wherever he could.” They were right, that was my Papa...
Santos is survived by his wife of 76 years, Stella; five of seven children: daughter Cecilia (Sweetie) LeDoux Sulphur, LA, Terri Thomsen (Ralph) of Richland, WA, Tina Baynes (Mike) of Sisters, OR, Pete Villegas (Debi) of Warden, WA, Nacha Fleming (Mike) of Pasco, WA, 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Al Villegas and Chris Villegas, and his grandson Larry Stephenson.
Services will be announced at a later date.
