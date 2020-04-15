Santos "Diego" Sosa IV

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Diego Sosa passed away peacefully at home on April 11, 2020. Diego was born in Toppenish, WA on February 20, 2001 to Santos Sosa III and Celia Flores. He was raised in Yakima and attended school in West Valley and graduated from Davis High School in 2019. He was just 19 years old and only beginning to experience the world around him.
Diego loved and had a passion for baseball. He played baseball for Davis High School, many years with the Yakima Valley Dirt Dawgs and played summer ball for the Beetles league. Diego’s favorite positions were pitcher and outfielder. He especially loved the Seattle Mariners and going to watch games with his family. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing and putting on a plain t-shirt with his ripped jeans.
Diego was an exceptional son, brother and cousin and friend to all. Diego was loving, goofy, honest, caring and kindhearted. He was outgoing, adventurous and always up for any dare. Diego was enjoying fixing up his 69 Chevy with his dad.
Diego survived by his father Santos Sosa III, his mother Celia Flores and his siblings Selma, Joshua and Marissa, his great grandfathers Willie Balencia of Texas & Santos Sosa Sr. of Garza Gonzalez, NL, grandparents Santos Sosa of Texas and Kathy Sosa of Wapato, WA, Tio Leo and Tia Cindy Lopez of Sunnyside, Tio Willie and Tia Rachel of Yakima, WA, Tio Tommy of Wapato, WA, grandparents Rene and Rosa Flores of Granger, WA, Tio Aaron and Tia Claudia of Phoenix, AZ, Tio Rene Flores of Granger, Tio Alex and Tia Belinda Lovo of Santa Clara, CA; godparents Samuel and Olga Sosa of Texas; numerous cousins, Jalisa, Carina, Nick, Willie, Nicole, Mikaila, Eliana, Leonel, Ayden, Jaiden, Julian, and Viviana: many other family members throughout WA and TX, his girlfriend Nelly Pulido of Yakima, WA and their trusted canine companion King. He is preceded in death by his great-grandfather Domingo & Josefa Sanchez, great-grandmother Elisa Balencia, and his great-grandmother Gonzala Sosa.
Private burial services will be held on Thursday and Friday, contact immediate family for further information. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory in Moxee, WA and will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery & Monuments in Yakima, WA. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
