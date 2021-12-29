Sandy Seibert

July 22, 1951 - December 22, 2021
On Wednesday, December 22nd, Sandy lost her long and hard-fought battle with diabetes. She was born Sandra Rae Zabriskie in Salt Lake City, Utah and grew up there. She moved to California in the late 1970s to be close to her future husband, James. They married in 1979, and relocated to the Yakima Valley in 1990. Sandy found work in the County Auditor’s office, working in various positions until her retirement in 2014. She thoroughly enjoyed her friendships with co-workers, and interactions with the public.
Sandy also enjoyed spending time with family, and adding to a wide variety of collectibles. She always loved a good joke, and would tease people good-naturedly whenever she could.
Sandy leaves behind her loving husband, her sister Ruth Urry of North Carolina, several brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
No public services are planned, but her family would request that anyone who wishes to honor Sandy’s memory will consider making an advance directive to become an organ donor.
