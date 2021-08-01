November 26, 1945 - July 16, 2021
Sandra (Sandy) was born November 26, 1945 in Yakima, WA. At 3 lb., 13 oz. she was the smallest baby born in Yakima County in 1945. Thanks to excellent medical care and a loving family she grew and flourished.
Sandy always loved school and enjoyed studies and music. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1964 and then entered the University of Washington. While at the University, she joined the Gamma Phi Beta sorority where she made many friends. Graduation with honors was in 1968, Phi Beta Kappa, Cum Laude.
Her degree in French led her to a career with Pan American Airways. She was lucky to spend fifteen years traveling the world during the “Golden Years” of jet travel.
In 1979 Sandy met and married her husband Donald Keefe. Together they enjoyed world travel, camping, and music. 1989 brought a new degree and career in accounting. She retired as a staff accountant in 2015.
All through her life, Sandy loved animals, cats in particular. Somehow, those with the greatest problems always seemed to find her. Fortunately, her husband Don, always a dog lover, was converted to the feline side.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Helen Naff, her husband Don, and her beloved big sister Dianne Rabung. She is survived by her brother-in-law Don Rabung, her nephews Gene Rabung, Steve Rabung, William Rabung, Sam Rabung, John Rabung, Andy Rabung, and her niece Margaret Rabung Cyr, along with many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Throughout her life she was blessed with a very special friend Reidun Decker.
At her request there will be no service. In her memory, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
