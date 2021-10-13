Valley Hills Funeral Home
Sandra (Sandy) Jean Little-Reeder, beloved Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, and sister, passed away October 5th, 2021 in Yakima, WA. Sandy was welcomed into heaven by her parents Howard and Lucille Little, her brother James Little and his wife Debra, nephew Heath Little and her husband Robert Reeder. Most importantly God.
Sandy was born in Wisconsin on November 18th, 1944. She moved to the Yakima area about 18 years ago to be closer to her family.
Sandy is survived by her daughter Anita Gonzalez, son in law Michael Gonzalez, granddaughters Jessica and Jennifer Gonzalez, great grandchildren Damian and Emma, and brother Richard Little, niece Melissa Day and her husband Jeremy, nephews Todd Little and his wife Jackie, Bradley Little and his wife Shannon.
Sandy has left her loved ones with a lifetime of beautiful memories and eternal love. She was known for her love of blueberries, anything blue really, sloths, recent obsession with Korean shows, and spoiling her grand and great grand kids.
Sandys family and friends will be privately celebrating her beautiful life together.
We love you so much, GG. Thank you for loving us - Anita, Michael, Jessica, and Jennifer Gonzalez, Damian and Emma.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in