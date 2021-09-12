Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Sandra Marie Whitney peacefully passed away September 7, 2021. She was born to Clyde and Alice Fischer of Roslyn, WA on October 22, 1942 in Cle Elum, WA. Sandra attended Roslyn Elementary School and graduated from Cle Elum High School in 1960. She married Jack R. Hanson a few years later and moved to Oakridge, OR. Sandra loved being in the forested area of Oregon. Later in life, she married Charles Whitney and moved back to Roslyn for retirement.
Cribbage, crossword puzzles, and word searches were her favorite spare time activities. Every year, she and her husband would can fruit and make jelly. Collecting and reading cookbooks was a favorite pastime. This couple would spend summers going to Salmon La Sac and Fortune Creek. She loved to be in the outdoors admiring nature and the wild animals. She loved to have the deer and elk wandering through her back yard while admiring them from the kitchen window. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Roslyn but was unable to attend much due to poor health. Being a dialysis patient for 13 years was a medical challenge, but she bravely dealt with it.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents, Clyde F. Fischer and Alice L. Fischer; brothers, Frank Jerome and Phillip Paul; and sister, Christina Louise Dimmick. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Marie Budinich and her husband David; brother, Frederick Fischer; sister, Priscilla Parmentier and her husband Don; granddaughter, Nicole McKnight; twin great-granddaughters, Madison and Skyler, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Services will be Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00am at the Immaculate Conception Church in Roslyn, WA. Burial will be at the Roslyn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A gathering for friends and family will be held at Sandra’s home after the funeral. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in