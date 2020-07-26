Sandra M. Spencer (Breaum/West) was called home to heaven the morning of July 4th, 2020.
She was born in Prosser, WA on January 23rd, 1959, attending Davis High School in Yakima, WA. Surviving her are her husband Robert J. Spencer, 3 daughters, Tonya (Breaum) & John Hillius, Melissa (Breaum) & Jeremy Thompson, & Alison Breaum & Travis Hatch, 3 grandchildren, Madelyn, Connor Thompson & Harlow Hillius. Other survivors include her 4 siblings, Bill, Chuck, Angela & Kenny, 2 step daughters, Rhonda & Rochelle, their families which include 4 more granddaughters, Kelsey, Kendra, Karlee & Karissa, and 2 great-grandchildren, Jaxen & Kendall.
Sandi was a very loving and charismatic person who would always light up a room. She assumed her role as the family matriarch with grace and pride, making sure her family was always taken care of and put first. In her family she instilled a closeness that will last for generations to come. Her kitchen and her heart were always open, always willing to make the favorite dish of whoever was coming to visit. Sandi was always there with a listening ear, life lecture, or a long hug depending upon what you needed that day.
Her and Bob’s love for the rodeo always roped everyone together, it became a traditional family activity that brought her joy beyond words. They enjoyed doing everything together, taking several vacations to Hawaii as well as keeping livestock and a large garden at home. She made famous salsa that everyone fought to get some of every fall. Having her family around and together was a driving force and her love for life kept everyone coming back for more. She was loved beyond words by every life she touched, always leaving her mark, and many many people have memories that will last a lifetime.
Funeral arrangements have not been made yet. Please reach out to the family if you are interested in joining in her celebration of life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In