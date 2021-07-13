Prosser Funeral Home
Our beloved mother and grandmother, Sandra Louise Mellor, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 3, 2021. She was born on December 30, 1950 in Pasco to Frank F. and Blanche (Harding) Grover. She lived in Prosser her entire life and graduated from Prosser High School in 1969. She was married to Bill Mellor for 25 years and they remained lifelong friends.
Sandi loved to shop, decorate, and go to the casino. She enjoyed spending time in the kitchen making meals. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and buying them gifts when she shopped.
Over the years Sandi had numerous jobs including working at Cross Pharmacy and Mellor Appraisal Service, and retired from Quick Tel.
Sandi is survived by her sons, Brendon Mellor of Grandview and Shane Mellor (Angela) of Prosser; five grandchildren, Micah, Olivia, Juelcee, Zaelyn and Tayley; brother, Jerry Grover; sister, Peggy Brandsma (Rick); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bud and Duane Grover; and sisters, Dawn Christen, Charlotte Crawford, Darlene Clark and Judy Jones.
A Private Family Graveside Memorial Service will be held at the Prosser Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. You may leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome.com.
