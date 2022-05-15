Sandra Louise Byers

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Sandra (Sandy) Louise Byers passed into God’s loving arms, surrounded by her family on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, WA.
Sandy was born in Seattle, WA, December 3, 1947 to John and Ardith Krakenberg. She moved with her family to Yakima, WA in 1949 then moved to Selah, WA in 1950 where she attended school and graduated in 1966. After graduation, she obtained her cosmetology license in Yakima then moved to Seattle, WA. Sandy married her high school sweetheart, Al Byers, in August 1968. After a few years in Seattle, they returned to Selah to be closer to family. Soon after returning, their daughter (Brooke) was born in 1970, followed by their son, Heath, born in 1973.
Sandy worked as a cosmetologist for years at Salon Madrid in Selah, eventually starting her own business (Country House) in her home until her retirement in 2013. She enjoyed her time with her clients very much. Upon retirement, they moved to Packwood, WA where they built their cabin and continued with her parents’ traditions (since 1972) of creating lifetime memories with family and friends around the campfire.
Sandy loved her family, friends, and pets deeply. She loved antiquing, her flowers, working on projects with her husband, spending time with her family and traveling to Mexico. Her home was always so welcoming, and she decorated it with so much love.
Sandy was preceded in death by her loving parents, John and Ardie Krakenberg. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Allen Byers (Sweet dog Poppy); daughter Brooke (Todd) Widner; son Heath (Becky) Byers; brother John (Jan) Krakenberg; sister Terrie (Dave) Bush; grandchildren Brenan, Kiven, Kyli, Tanner W, Ally, Tanner B, Lilly, Grey; 2 great-grandchildren, Scarlet, Kannin; nieces and nephews JO, Kori (Josh, Addison, Cade), Shea (Jason, Reise, Rori), Tai (Dave, Quinn, Paige). A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
