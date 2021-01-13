Valley Hills Funeral Home
SANDRA LOU VIGIL (KATEN), born 1/4/42 in Alliance, NE, passed away peacefully on 1/4/2021 at home. She moved to Ellensburg, WA as a small girl with her family, then they settled in Goldendale in 1948. She started her own family in the Goldendale area and moved to the lower Yakima Valley in the late ‘60’s with her late husband and 3 kids. Sandy lived a life full of adventure; she enjoyed drag racing, bowling, church, going to her grandchildren’s activities, being in the mountains and she was one hell of a shot.
She is preceded in death by her parents Tom and Georgia Katen. She leaves behind a loving husband, Sam Vigil Jr., sister Barb (Ken) Anderson, children Cindy (Kerry), Randy (Barbie), Lisa (Jeff), Bryan (Estelle), and Jana. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Family would like to thank Good Samaritan Rehab for their wonderful and loving care for Sandy, they also would like to thank Memorial Hospice.
Memorial services will be planned at a later date.
