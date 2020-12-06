Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Sandra Lou (Pfieffer) Sullivan passed away peacefully at Cottage in the Meadow and went to her heavenly home Friday November 27, 2020 at the age of 69.
Sandy was born on April 26, 1951 to Joe and Charlotte (Arndt) Pfieffer. She was the oldest of four children. She attended McClure Elementary, Franklin Junior High and graduated from A.C. Davis High School in 1969. After graduation she went to work at the County Auditor’s office. She married Robert Garrison on May 20, 1972 at Grace Lutheran Church. They made their home in Yakima and added two children to their family, Seth Zachary in 1976 and Lauren Camille in 1981. Sandy then became a stay at home mom. When the kids were older, she worked at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
On August 29, 1995 Sandy married John Sullivan here in Yakima. They continued to make their home here. Sandy changed career paths and worked for Edward Jones for several years before retiring.
Sandy cherished being a mother and grandmother and loved time spent with children and grandchildren. She had a natural ability for gardening and found joy working in her yard and tending her plants.
Sandy is survived by her husband John, her son Seth (Beth) Garrison of Boise, ID; her daughter Lauren (Adam) Speer of Yakima; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Simpson, Connor and Cooper Speer and Alena and Kolton Garrison; two sisters, LoRetta (Doug) Evans and Charlene (Steve) Volkman; one brother, Ron (Bev) Pfieffer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Sandy is preceded in death by her father Joe, mother Charlotte, and mother in law Cecilia Best.
Sandy was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She often put her own cares aside to help and assist others; she will be greatly missed. A special thank you to North Star Lodge, Cottage in the Meadow, and all who supported us during this time.
A Service will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church of which Sandy was a lifelong member. Due to Covid restrictions, attendance will be limited by invitation only. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to North Star Lodge and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In