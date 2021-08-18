Sandra Lee Leaverton (Massett) passed away on August 15th, 2021 at the age of 73 after a long battle with cancer. Sandra was born in Toppenish, WA on August 13th, 1948 to Betty and Charles Massett. She graduated from Toppenish High School and received her bachelor’s degree at Central Washington University. She worked as a business teacher in Wapato and then as an administrative secretary for Toppenish School District. She met Richard Leaverton, and they were married on October 20th, 1973. She and her husband moved to Sunnyside, WA where they raised their two children Kevin and Kelly. Sandy loved being a mother and her children were her pride and joy. She was very active in her children’s education, serving on several parent councils including treasurer of the Booster Club, and volunteering for many school events. She was also the treasurer of the Toppenish class of 1966. Later in life she loved being a grandmother and was very active and present with all her grandchildren’s activities. She is survived by her mother Betty Massett of Yakima, her husband Richard Leaverton of Sunnyside, her brother Ken Massett of Yakima, her two children, Kevin Leaverton of Ellensburg and Kelly (Leaverton) Sypher of La Center, and her six grandchildren, Zachary, Andromeda, and Xander Leaverton and Brady, Riley, and Kayley Sypher. She is preceded in death by her father Charles Massett. She will forever be remembered for her generous and kind nature, and her fierce devotion to her family. Sandy was truly the rock for her whole family. A graveside service at the Zillah cemetery will be held at 11 am on Thursday, August 19th.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in