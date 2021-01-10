Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On Dec. 29, 2020 Heaven gained another angel when we lost Sandra Lee Cramer due to complications from Covid-19. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She was born in Yakima, WA to Oscar and Maxine Donaldson on Oct. 9, 1944. She attended Wide Hollow Grade School and graduated from West Valley High School in 1962. As a little girl she began attending West Valley Nazarene Church. She faithfully went every week and loved the Lord! She made many lifelong friends there.
In 1960 she met Brian Cramer at his father’s Texaco Station on 34th and Nob Hill. Her dad, Oscar, raced cars at the Speedway and she frequently went with him to have car repairs done by the Cramer family. Brian also started racing cars and they quickly fell in love. They were married on Sept. 21, 1963. This started their story of love and devotion for over 57 years.
Sandy had several jobs over the years; starting with picking fruit at Congdons Orchards, a car hop at Don’s Drive Inn, making jeans at Bailey’s Manufacturing and Supervisor at Libby’s Cannery. She then worked at Memorial Hospital for over 28 years making surgery packs and as a seamstress. One of her greatest joys was making hats for the premature babies in the NICU.
Their family started in 1964 with the birth of their son Bradley Ray, next daughter Elizabeth Ellen in 1968 and daughter Rebecca Lynn in 1974. Our fondest childhood memories are of Mom and Dad taking us camping every summer to Ohanapecosh and Lake Easton. They continued that tradition with all three grandkids, it created lifelong memories! Her grandchildren Mandy, Jamie and Joby brought so much joy and love to her life. Wonderful memories were made going to movies, Broadway shows, baking, crafts, watching Mandy bowl and Jamie play soccer. They loved her very much! The special after church lunches she made for all of them will be greatly missed!
Sandy loved to read and had a large collection of books. One of her favorite gifts from Brian was a Kindle so she could read even more, she used it every day! Mom could sew, crochet and knit anything, she was so talented! She loved making baby blankets and prayer shawls; she would even knit garlands for each holiday. She made some of our clothes growing up and made special dresses for both granddaughters. She also made the veil, flower girl and bridesmaid’s dresses for her daughter’s wedding. This past year she crocheted Baby Yodas for Mandy, Becky and Joby. She even made masks for the entire family and donated a lot to the hospital.
She loved being a part of several knitting groups. For her church group, every week she would make one of her original desserts. At Christmas time they would donate hats they made to the Union Gospel Mission, and just this past month she donated 87 hats. The Harmon Center and her evening knitting group downtown brought her a lot of joy too! At our family Christmas parties every year Mom would bring a basket filled with dishcloths, scrubbies, hats and scarves to share!
Sandy really enjoyed going to Ladies Bible Study every Thursday and then fellowshipping afterwards at lunch. Once a month Mom and Dad would attend the Senior Potluck and she would make her famous deviled eggs, there were never any left! She was very proud to be a member of West Valley Church; she was an amazing role model for all of us! She will be greatly missed!
She is survived by her loving husband Brian, son Brad (Gwyn) Cramer, daughter Beth (Joby) Jarvis, daughter Becky Cramer, granddaughters Amanda Cramer and Jamie Jarvis, grandson Joby Jarvis, sister Carol Hunt, brother Rick Donaldson, brother-in-law Larry Cramer, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Nancy and Gary Collins, nieces Denise Erickson, Kathy Burnam, Tina Collins and Lisa Cramer, nephews Jeff Turner, Kevin Cramer and Gary Jr. Collins, cousins Janet Bassell and Judi Armststong, and lifelong friend Corry Stone. She is preceded in death by Oscar and Maxine Donaldson, Rolland and Lucille Cramer, and Marilyn Cramer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at West Valley Church at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
