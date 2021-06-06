Sandra Krage

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Our dearly beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend lost her battle with pancreatic cancer on May 26, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow. Sandra Lee Krage, “Our Sandy,” was born on August 22, 1946 to Alfred J. Krage and Winnifred “Spratt” Krage. Sandy, a blonde, blue eyed beauty took in the entire world from the very beginning.
Sandy had a thirst for learning. She was well educated, holding two masters. She was a teacher, mentor, an amazing artist, and master gardener. What “Our Sandy” was the best at was being a friend. She was loved by everyone whose life she touched.
At any given time, you would find Sandy reading a book, drawing and writing in a sketch book, planting plants, or planning her garden. She also enjoyed taking photos. She loved nature, and she took photos of everything; flowers, trees, mountains, babbling brooks. She was also a poet and loved to share her poetry with her poet friends. Her yard was a showstopper and people would come by and ask if they could take a picture. She loved her flowers and anything gardening, and she loved to share her plants with whoever wanted or needed some plant to complement their garden.
Sandy graduated from Davis Sr. High in Yakima, in 1964, with honors; continuing her education to get her two masters.
Sandy moved to Mitchell, S.D. where she taught school for many years. She made friends everywhere she went because she cared about people. She took summer art classes and sometimes ended up teaching the class with the instructor.
“Our Sandy” is now running and leaping for joy, no doubt looking for the next beautiful sunrise and sunset, something that gave her much joy.
Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Alfred J. Krage, on May 22, 2018. She is survived by her mother, Winnifred Krage; sisters, Winnifred Myers and Laura McEwen; nieces and nephews, Rachel Nelson, Rose Myers, Tim McVey, Jeff Myers, Sharon Hook; and great nieces and nephew.
Many thanks to everyone who was involved in her care. Thank you to the friends who called and told her how much they loved her. It brought the sweetest smile to her face.
“Our Sandy’s” Celebration of Life will be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) on June 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Graveside Services are to follow immediately at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
