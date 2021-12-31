Valley Hills Funeral Home
Sandra Kay Rose, 65, of Zillah, was born June 16th, 1956.
God called her home on Dec. 24th, 2021, leaving behind her daughter Dawn, sister Betty (Mike) Farmer, sister Jackie Haney (Sam), brother Dean Prechel, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Louie and Avon Prechel, brother Wayne Prechel and sister Connie Williams.
She was a lifelong “Zillbilly.”
She loved working at the Squeeze Inn restaurant in Zillah for 20+ years.
She enjoyed helping out at the food bank in Zillah.
She really enjoyed trips to the casino or bingo hall, and really enjoyed spending time at Long Beach, WA. She has many friends and family that can vouch for that, because we were with her.
Sandy you are already missed more than words can ever describe.
There will be a celebration of life a little later in the Spring.
