Sandra Kay (Lane) Johnson was born to Douglas Lane and Eva (Elliott) Lane on May 19, 1954, in Yakima, WA. On August 28, 2021, she left this world for a better place and joined many of her friends and family, including her best friend Auntie Maxine Tatro that passed before her.
Sandi grew up in the West Valley, with her parents and four siblings, Doug, Steve, Jack, and Martha. Sandi lived life to the fullest. There was not a dull moment as she was employed in her early years in the fruit warehouses and finally found her dream job at Mel’s Diner and worked there for many years. Everyone loved Sandi, she was such a dependable and diligent worker, she would help anyone who needed help.
On February 14, 1998, she married the love of her life, Larry Johnson. Together they had so many fun adventures. They loved to vacation on the cruise ships and would even take quick trips to Vegas. Sandi loved to garden and had the most beautiful flower gardens, until her health started to decline. Larry would always bring her fresh cut roses from the garden to brighten her day. Sandi always had a smile on her face and never complained about her health issues. She will truly be missed by so many.
Sandi is preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Doug, and Steve Lane. She is survived by her loving husband Larry Johnson and beloved dog Buddy AKA Jaws; brother, Jack Lane and sister, Martha (Joe) Florek, along with many other family and friends, too many to mention.
No services are planned at this time.
